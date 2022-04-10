Imran Khan’s focal person on digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid’s house raided in Lahore

LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan's focal person on digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid's house was raided in Lahore on Saturday night, said PTI.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to look into the matter.

"Ex Focal person on PM Imran Khan on Digital, Dr Arsalan Khalid's home has been raided and they have taken all phones from his family," PTI's official Twitter handle stated.

"He has never abused anyone on social media & never attacked any institutions."

Extremely Disturbing News:



Ex Focal person on PM @ImranKhanPTI on Digital, Dr. @arslankhalid_m's home has been raided & they have taken all phones from his family!



He has never abused anyone on social media & never attacked any institutions. @FIA_Agency please look into it — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022

Dr Arsalan recently worked as the focal person for the PM on digital media. Earlier, he served as secretary of PTI social media.

Dr Arsalan is a graduate of King Edward Medical University and an entrepreneur. He embarked on his journey with PTI and Imran Khan more than a decade ago. Ever since, he actively worked for the party on social media.

Dr Khalid has earlier led the PTI Lahore chapter social media. After working as an operational lead for PTI's social media team, he was appointed as its secretary.