Imran Khan’s focal person on digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid’s house raided in Lahore
LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan's focal person on digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid's house was raided in Lahore on Saturday night, said PTI.
Taking to Twitter, the PTI requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to look into the matter.
"Ex Focal person on PM Imran Khan on Digital, Dr Arsalan Khalid's home has been raided and they have taken all phones from his family," PTI's official Twitter handle stated.
"He has never abused anyone on social media & never attacked any institutions."
Dr Arsalan recently worked as the focal person for the PM on digital media. Earlier, he served as secretary of PTI social media.
Dr Arsalan is a graduate of King Edward Medical University and an entrepreneur. He embarked on his journey with PTI and Imran Khan more than a decade ago. Ever since, he actively worked for the party on social media.
Dr Khalid has earlier led the PTI Lahore chapter social media. After working as an operational lead for PTI's social media team, he was appointed as its secretary.
