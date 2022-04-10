British PM Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine capital on Saturday.
During his visit, Boris Johnson held talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to 10 Downing Street, the visit is a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
Johnson's trip also included a pledge from London of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems — part of another 100 million pounds (€120 million, $130 million) commitment to delivering high-grade military equipment.
because they bloody can pic.twitter.com/FaTUt0lvP6— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) April 9, 2022
The UK leader also confirmed an additional $500 million in World Bank lending, taking Britain's total loan guarantee up to $1 billion.
Senior officials of Ukrainian President’s team praised the Britain for support during its conflict with Russia.
According to British military intelligence, Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Ukraine.
The latest statement from UK Defence Intelligence said the IEDs were being used to “inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement.”
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 9 April 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 9, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/U5qWONizow
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
