Shaista Lodhi joins team of craftsmen who prepare Ghilaf-e-Kaaba in Makkah
Web Desk
02:17 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
Source: Instagram
Popular morning show host Shaista Lodhi recently got an opportunity to join the team of craftsmen who do embroidery work on the cloth covering Kabaa, the holiest place for Muslims.

She won this honour during her visit to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. In a vlog she posted from Makkah, Shaista said she had been waiting for a long time to leave for Umrah and finally it happened.

Shaista said that she received a call from the factory, which makes Ghilaf-e-Kaaba, the black cloth used to cover Kaaba. She said she doesn’t feel she is worthy of this honour, but it happened to her. She visited the factory and did some embroidery work on the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba.

