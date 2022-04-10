Shaista Lodhi joins team of craftsmen who prepare Ghilaf-e-Kaaba in Makkah
Share
Popular morning show host Shaista Lodhi recently got an opportunity to join the team of craftsmen who do embroidery work on the cloth covering Kabaa, the holiest place for Muslims.
She won this honour during her visit to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. In a vlog she posted from Makkah, Shaista said she had been waiting for a long time to leave for Umrah and finally it happened.
Shaista said that she received a call from the factory, which makes Ghilaf-e-Kaaba, the black cloth used to cover Kaaba. She said she doesn’t feel she is worthy of this honour, but it happened to her. She visited the factory and did some embroidery work on the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba.
Aamir Liaquat takes a dig at second ex-wife Syeda ... 05:56 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
Popular television host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain continues to make headlines over his scandalous actions, ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- PTI will take to the streets to protest against ‘foreign ...07:52 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan’s ouster07:11 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
- ‘Freedom struggle begins against foreign conspiracy,’ Imran Khan ...06:49 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman after Imran ...05:37 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Imran Khan de-notified as Pakistan PM after NA vote04:52 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
- Sonam Kapoor reports theft of valuables worth Rs34 million at her ...08:56 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political ...07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022