CTD guns down five TTP militants in Bannu operation

BANNU – Counter-Terrorism Department on Sunday killed five militants belonging to a proscribed organisation in the southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

A spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said law enforcement agencies conducted an operation on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The slain militants belonged to Commander Akhtar Muhammad alias Khalil Group and Commander Zargul alias Uncle Group of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were involved in target killings, explosions, and attacks on security forces.

Meanwhile, Kalashnikovs, handguns, improvised explosive devices (IED), and other arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the terrorists.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists ... 10:40 PM | 21 Mar, 2022 MALAKAND – At least four terrorists were killed and two soldiers embraced martyrdom in a clash that occurred ...

CTD spokesperson also mentioned that many of the militants also managed to escape under the cover of darkness while forces launched a joint search operation for the arrest of the terrorists.