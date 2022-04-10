Imran Khan de-notified as Pakistan PM after NA vote

25 ministers and special advisers have also been relieved through a Cabinet division notification
Web Desk
04:52 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
Source: File photo
ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal cabinet members were de-notified a day after the cricketer-turned-politician was voted out of power through a no-confidence vote in Pakistani parliament.

The Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a notice de-notifying Imran Khan, and 25 other members including federal ministers and special advisers to PM.

“In pursuance of the National Assembly Secretariat Notification No.F.16(1)/2022-Legis dated 10th April, 2022 that the National Assembly of Pakistan, in its sitting held on 10th April, 2022, has passed the Resolution of no-confidence against Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in terms of Article 95(4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” the notification cited.

According to the notification, the federal cabinet members were relieved on an immediate basis.

Late Saturday night, Khan was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership. The National Assembly vote was held before midnight after opposition parties brought a motion against him.

Imran Khan is the first Pakistani PM to be ousted by a no-confidence motion, with opposition parties securing 174 votes in the 342-member house against the PTI chairman.

