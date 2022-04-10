Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman after Imran Khan's ouster
05:37 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman after Imran Khan's ouster
KARACHI – As Imran Khan has been removed from the Prime Minister’s office after the no-confidence motion, the change of federal government would reportedly have repercussions for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Reports in local media suggest that Najam Sethi, the noted journalist and former PCB Chief who had run-ins with Sharifs, will replace the cricket board chairman Ramiz Raja who agreed to become the PCB chairman on the insistence of Khan.

Ousted PM Khan and Raja hold years old relationship as the latter played under Imran’s captaincy. Ramiz made his name as a commentator after he hanged his boots, he reportedly joined PCB on Imran’s insistence.

Amid the drastic changes in the political system, it is likely that the Ramiz Raja will resign himself very soon. Reports claimed that the 59-year-old has consulted his close friends about leaving the post.

Raja, who is currently on Dubai tour for meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) members, may announce his resignation following his return to homeland.

On the other hand, Sethi is keen on returning to the PCB and preliminary talks have already been started. His wife Jugnu Mohsin a provincial lawmaker from PP-184 Okara, also joined the PMLN, expressing complete confidence in the Sharifs.

Sethi first appointed as PCB chairman in 2013 and was re-appointed chairman of the board in 2017. He resigned after Imran Khan came into power, and later the now-deposed PM announced former ICC President Ehsan Mani as the new head of the cricket board who also stepped down.

PM Imran nominates Ramiz Raja, Asad Ali for PCB ... 01:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday nominated former Pakistan cricket captain Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali for Pakistan ...

