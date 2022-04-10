ISPR terms BBC Urdu report 'totally baseless and a pack of lies'
RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has denied a story published by BBC Urdu about ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan and events held at PM House on Saturday night.
In a statement issued on Sunday, ISPR termed the story baseless and a pack of lies.
“The typical propaganda story lacks any credible, authentic and relevant source and violates basic journalistic ethos.”
“There is no truth in the story whatsoever and clearly seems part of an organised disinformation campaign. The matter is being taken up with BBC authorities,” said ISPR.
In a historic first for Pakistan, Imran Khan was ousted as the prime minister of Pakistan from office through a no-confidence motion.
As many as 174 members of the National Assembly voted against Imran Khan, deciding his fate after a lot of drama in the House that continued till Saturday midnight.
The National Assembly session to elect the new prime minister will be held tomorrow (Monday) at 2pm.
