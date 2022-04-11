Elon Musk on the top as Forbes issues list of world's richest people
Tesla founder Elon Musk for the first time topped the world’s billionaires list compiled by popular magazine Forbes.
According to Forbes’ 36th-annual ranking of the planet’s richest people, there are 2,668 billionaires included in the list with their collect net worth stands at $12.7 trillion, $400 billion less than in 2021, Forbes said in its report.
It added that 87 people, who were part of the list last year, could not make it to the list as war, pandemic and sluggish markets hit the world’s billionaires this year.
Furthermore, “236 newcomers have become billionaires over the past year—including the first ever from Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia and Uruguay,” read Forbes report.
Jeff Bezos is the second riches person followed by Brenard Arnault & family and Bill Gates. Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani & family have secured tenth and 11th spots, respectively.
The US still leads the world, with 735 billionaires worth a collective $4.7 trillion, while Russia and China saw a drop in number of their billionaires.
The report said that the Russian witnessed a drop of 34 billionaires from the list due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, adding that a Chinese government crackdown on tech companies has led to 87 fewer Chinese billionaires on the list.
Still, Forbes found more than 1,000 billionaires who are richer than they were a year ago.
China (including Macau and Hong Kong) remains number two, with 607 billionaires worth a collective $2.3 trillion.
Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 11, 2022 to calculate net worth of the billionaires.
