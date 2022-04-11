Elon Musk on the top as Forbes issues list of world's richest people

12:20 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Elon Musk on the top as Forbes issues list of world's richest people
Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)
Share

Tesla founder Elon Musk for the first time topped the world’s billionaires list compiled by popular magazine Forbes.

According to Forbes’ 36th-annual ranking of the planet’s richest people, there are 2,668 billionaires included in the list with their collect net worth stands at $12.7 trillion, $400 billion less than in 2021, Forbes said in its report.

It added that 87 people, who were part of the list last year, could not make it to the list as war, pandemic and sluggish markets hit the world’s billionaires this year.

Furthermore, “236 newcomers have become billionaires over the past year—including the first ever from Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia and Uruguay,” read Forbes report.

Jeff Bezos is the second riches person followed by Brenard Arnault & family and Bill Gates. Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani & family have secured tenth and 11th spots, respectively.

The US still leads the world, with 735 billionaires worth a collective $4.7 trillion, while Russia and China saw a drop in number of their billionaires.

The report said that the Russian witnessed a drop of 34 billionaires from the list due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, adding that a Chinese government crackdown on tech companies has led to 87 fewer Chinese billionaires on the list.

Still, Forbes found more than 1,000 billionaires who are richer than they were a year ago.

China (including Macau and Hong Kong) remains number two, with 607 billionaires worth a collective $2.3 trillion.

Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 11, 2022 to calculate net worth of the billionaires. 

Bill Gates slips below Mark Zuckerberg in Forbes ... 05:33 PM | 10 Aug, 2021

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has slipped down to the fifth place from the list of the world's richest people compiled ...

More From This Category
WATCH: PTI workers stage protest outside Nawaz ...
09:16 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
British PM Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to ...
01:21 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
500-tonne iron bridge stolen in India's Bihar
09:50 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
Saudi Arabia to welcome one million pilgrims for ...
11:25 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
Absolutely no truth to PM Imran’s allegations, ...
09:32 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
Punjabis to celebrate Vaisakhi in New York on ...
10:37 PM | 8 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaista Lodhi joins team of craftsmen who prepare Ghilaf-e-Kaaba in Makkah
02:36 PM | 10 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr