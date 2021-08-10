Bill Gates slips below Mark Zuckerberg in Forbes World's Richest List
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has slipped down to the fifth place from the list of the world's richest people compiled by Forbes.
Bill Gates is currently worth $129.6 billion making him the fifth-richest person in the world while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is currently worth $132 billion according to Forbes, making him the fourth-richest person in the world.
The following news comes after the divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French. Amid the split of properties, Gates position slipped down. However, the 65-year-old has been one of the top billionaires since 1987 and this is the first time he is below the third spot.
Gates' investment company, Cascade Investment LLC (CAS), transferred stocks worth $2.4 billion to Melinda Thursday, taking her net worth to $5.6 billion.
Bill had already parted with $3.2 billion in May after the power couple announced their separation.
The couple decided to part ways after the former chief of Microsoft was found to be friends with deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein in 2019.
Moreover, it is unclear how much Melinda Gates will ultimately get from the separation as the terms were not open to public knowledge, reports Forbes.
Bill Gates was ‘having an affair’ with a ... 11:53 PM | 17 May, 2021
A widely-circulated American newspaper has claimed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had an extramarital affair with a ...
