Bill Gates slips below Mark Zuckerberg in Forbes World's Richest List
Web Desk
05:33 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Bill Gates slips below Mark Zuckerberg in Forbes World's Richest List
Share

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has slipped down to the fifth place from the list of the world's richest people compiled by Forbes.

Bill Gates is currently worth $129.6 billion making him the fifth-richest person in the world while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is currently worth $132 billion according to Forbes, making him the fourth-richest person in the world.

The following news comes after the divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French. Amid the split of properties, Gates position slipped down. However, the 65-year-old has been one of the top billionaires since 1987 and this is the first time he is below the third spot.

Gates' investment company, Cascade Investment LLC (CAS), transferred stocks worth $2.4 billion to Melinda Thursday, taking her net worth to $5.6 billion.

Bill had already parted with $3.2 billion in May after the power couple announced their separation.

The couple decided to part ways after the former chief of Microsoft was found to be friends with deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein in 2019.

Moreover, it is unclear how much Melinda Gates will ultimately get from the separation as the terms were not open to public knowledge, reports Forbes.

Bill Gates was ‘having an affair’ with a ... 11:53 PM | 17 May, 2021

A widely-circulated American newspaper has claimed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had an extramarital affair with a ...

More From This Category
‘Yes, I’m single’ – Faryal Mehmood breaks ...
07:58 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Are Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir expecting their ...
04:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
I'd marry Mani even if he already had a wife: ...
04:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Did Veena Malik get plastic surgery?
03:56 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Sadaf Kanwal reveals why she refuses to wear ...
02:34 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Jee Le Zaraa - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and ...
01:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Yes, I’m single’ – Faryal Mehmood breaks silence over separation with Daniyal ...
07:58 PM | 10 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr