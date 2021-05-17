Bill Gates was ‘having an affair’ with a woman at Microsoft

A widely-circulated American newspaper has claimed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had an extramarital affair with a woman employee of his company for years.

The Wall Street Journal has said in its latest report that Gates had to resign from the Microsoft Board of Directors after a probe into the allegations. The members of the Board of Directors had given the verdict in year 2000 that Gates should resign. The Wall Street Journal report says the woman had admitted during the probe that Gates had an affair with her for years.

On the other hand, a Microsoft spokesperson has said the incidents that took place in year 2000 came to the fore in 2019. He said that a committee of the Board of Directors looked into these 20 years old incidents and the affair ended amicably.

According to the spokesperson for Gates, he left Microsoft to focus on public welfare projects. This is worth mentioning here that Gates and Melinda had announced their divorce from each other on May 3 this year.

Bill Gates' daughter shares photo with father

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, in his first appearance after announcing divorce with wife Melinda on May 3, featured on an Instagram story of his daughter Jennifer.

Apparently at their home as they were seen dressed for comfort, Bill spent ‘some quality’ time with Jennifer.

“Nothing better than quality time with family members," Jennifer captioned the now-disappeared picture, which also featured their cute pet dog.

In the picture, Bill and Jennifer struck a happy smiling pose for the camera. This picture came just a day before the start of the divorce proceedings of Bill and Melinda, who announced their separation public on May 3 after a marriage of 27 years.

The former couple said they ‘no longer believe they can grow together as a couple in this next phase of their lives.’ However, the couple reiterated they will continue to work together in their philanthropic deeds through their foundation.

Bill and Melinda have been involved in several philanthropic works across the globe through their Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Bill and Melinda are parents to three children -daughter Jennifer, 25, Phoebe, 18, and son Rory, 21.