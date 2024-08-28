Kacha bandits go viral with YouTube channel launch

In a bizarre and unprecedented development, notorious bandits from the Kacha region have launched their own YouTube channel, appealing to the public to like, share, and subscribe to their content. The video, which has quickly gone viral across various social media platforms, showcases the bandits making their appeal in what seems to be a bid to gain public attention and possibly sway public perception in their favor.
The video, which is both shocking and intriguing, features the bandits, clad in traditional attire directly addressing viewers. They urge people to support their channel by liking and subscribing, a move that has left many bewildered, considering the criminal background of these individuals.
This development has sparked widespread debate and concern on social media, with many questioning the audacity of the bandits to seek public engagement in such a manner. Authorities are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, as the video continues to circulate online, raising concerns about the potential glorification of criminal activities and the broader implications for law enforcement in the region.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
