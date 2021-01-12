Two-Year Bachelors, Masters programs allowed till 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has approved to continue two years of bachelor’s and master’s degree programs till 2022.

Educational institutes are allowed to offer admissions in the graduate and undergraduate programs till 2022, the students can apply in the various institutes for bachelors and masters, the notification cited.

Vice-Chancellor, the University of Peshawar also confirmed that HEC has agreed to continue the programs till 2022. Students would now have no issue with regard to admissions in these programs, he added.

HEC ends two-year BA/BSc degree programmes 02:24 PM | 24 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday (today) has asked all the public and private ...

Earlier in November, the higher education commission had issued the directives to stop the two years BA/BSc and MA/MSc programs.

All the educational institutes were instructed to stop offering admissions in these degree programs as HEC will not recognize it.