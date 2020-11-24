HEC ends two-year BA/BSc degree programmes

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday (today) has asked all the public and private universities and their affiliated colleges to abolish two-year BA/BSc degree programmes.

As per the notification issued by the HEC, it will no longer recognise the two-year associate degrees undertaken after the 2018 academic year.

“It has been noticed with grave concern that these programs are still being offered by universities/ Degree Awarding Institutes (DAIs) and their affiliated colleges,” the notification cites.

“In this regard, universities/ Degree Awarding Institutes (DAIs) are directed not to offer admissions in the two year BA/BSc programs and that the degrees shall not be recognized by HEC for students enrolled in these programs after December 31, 2018.”

Earlier in 2019, the HEC had announced that it will replace the two-year BA/BSc programmes with Associate Degree programmes (AD) with a changed degree nomenclature.