HEC announces scholarships for 2021 – Here's all you need to know

ISLAMABAD – The Commonwealth Ph.D. scholarships in the UK are announced by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) for the year 2021.

The scholarship aims to provide excellent research opportunities to the eligible candidates, and to encourage collaboration for advanced opportunities in several domains. Multiple study disciplines are offered in the latest scholarships.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should hold the nationality of Pakistan/AJ&K and the dual nationally holders are not eligible to apply.

The candidates must have a first-class degree in relevant qualification (17/18 years Masters/MS/MPhil degree) in the selected field of study.

The applicants should not have third division in the entire academic career, and they must not have a second division in the last acquired degree.

The aspirants should not be registered for a Ph.D., or an MPhil leading to a Ph.D., program, at the University of UK before September or October 2021.

Those who are already availing other Ph.D. scholarships are not eligible.

The candidates must provide all required documentation.

The applicants have to submit two references online to the UK application system.

Application Procedure

The candidates need to submit online application forms at the Commonwealth and HEC web portal.

The forms need to be submitted separately to process the application for the selection procedure.

Candidates have to upload the paid fee challan of Rs. 400 along with the online application form submitted at the HEC portal.

The application processing fee can be paid in any branch of Habib Bank Limited.

The deficient application forms will not be entertained in any case.

No need to send hard copies of the applications at the registration stage.

Only shortlisted candidates have to submit the hard copies of the HEC application form and relevant academic documents, research proposal, CNIC, and domicile.

Deadline

18th January 2021 is the last date to apply for the Commonwealth Ph.D. scholarships.