Shafqat Mehmood announces formulation of education policy for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday announces the process of formulating a “formal education policy.”

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat wrote “While we have taken a number of initiatives including single national curriculum, A formal Education policy for the country is necessary. So on my direction, a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan has also emphasized the need for a single curriculum across Pakistan to eliminate discrimination among students. The success depends on the selection of teaching staff and capacity building. It will be possible to get a quality education in Pakistan. One education system will set an example for other countries,” PM added.