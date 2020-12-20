Shafqat Mehmood announces formulation of education policy for Pakistan
11:29 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday announces the process of formulating a “formal education policy.”

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat wrote “While we have taken a number of initiatives including single national curriculum, A formal Education policy for the country is necessary. So on my direction, a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome.

Islamabad opens first-ever dedicated madrassah ... 12:22 AM | 20 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The first-ever dedicated madrassah (seminary) has been established in Islamabad for transgender ...

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan has also emphasized the need for a single curriculum across Pakistan to eliminate discrimination among students. The success depends on the selection of teaching staff and capacity building. It will be possible to get a quality education in Pakistan. One education system will set an example for other countries,” PM added. 

LHC directs educational institutions to make ... 04:31 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Friday has ordered all educational institutions to made Quranic teachings ...

