BS Hons students can now take entry into a PhD program

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has changed the policy for PhD admissions in public and private universities in the country.

After getting approval from the commission, a new policy document was sent to the universities.

The HEC has empowered universities to admit students pursuing BS Honors degrees directly into the PhD.

The 12-page HEC policy document will take effect on January 1, 2021.

Under the new policy, the university will have to get official approval from the HEC to launch two PhD programs a year.

According to the new policy of PhD, students with BS Honors degree can do PhD in any subject but for this, the concerned universities will have to formulate their own code.

According to the policy document, universities will have the option to maintain the requirement of M.Phil and MS for admissions in PhD, however, the universities will have to get approval from the Academic Council.

Students seeking admission on the basis of a BS Honors degree will have to study additional subjects. A professor will be authorised to oversee the PhD thesis of a maximum of five scholars.

If the PhD Scholar succeeds in publishing his dissertation in the X-Category Research Journal, the report of a single expert dissertation will be considered sufficient for the examination of PhD thesis.

The HEC has set a minimum of three years and a maximum of eight years to complete a PhD degree. However, universities will be allowed two years for a period of more than eight years. The HEC has made it clear that the maximum period for completing a PhD degree is ten years.