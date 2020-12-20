Punjab SHO's respect for his schoolteacher wins hearts

BAHAWALPUR – A Station House Officer (SHO) Farhan Hussain from Punjab Police Bahawalpur couldn’t control his emotions when he saw his high school teacher at his police station.

The SHO after recognising his educator was quick to give the old man the much deserved attention and special treatment.

Punjab Police also shared the picture on their official Twitter handle captioned “A society that does not respect its teachers can never progress”

The officer had his teacher seated in chair while sat down on the ground, heard his issue and got it resolved at the earliest.

One thing we all can be sure of is that the teachings of this man helped the police official reach where he is today.

In a fast-paced world like ours, it is easy to forget the most vulnerable in the society - be it our parents, teachers, grand parents or any other senior. But this law enforcement officer has shown the world that he did not forgot the values and teachings he learned throughout his career.