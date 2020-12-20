Pakistan peacekeepers help 7 children with disabilities to walk again
AL-FASHIR – Pakistani peacekeepers have helped seven children with a muscular weakness to walk, following their participation in a dedicated physiotherapy program at the Pakistan Field Hospital-12 in Kabkabiya, North Darfur.
This physiotherapy program, containing a strong element of awareness-raising about muscular weakness disorders, included video tutorials so that they understand the issues and become a valued member of the society.
UNAMID Pakistan peacekeepers distributed 5 wheelchairs and 10 eyeglasses among disabled persons from the local community as part of activities organized to mark the UN International Day for Persons with Disabilities, annually observed on 3 December 2020.
Colonel Syed Waqas Bin Waris, Deputy Pakistan Contingent Commander, explained that the rehabilitation of disabled persons and children with special needs came in the form of a phase rehabilitation programmed with focus on special children, aged between 4-8 years, spanned a period of over 12 weeks of dedicated medical care under the supervision of a team of specialists.
“Children who had slipped into paralysis were rejuvenated with focused medical care and walked on their feet on 3 December, coinciding with the global observance of the International Day for Disabled Persons,” Colonel Waris stated reaffirming his intention to ensure that “under the umbrella of UNAMID, the Pakistan Contingent will extend all possible support to the local community for rehabilitation of disabled persons.”
