Probe finds Sukkur top cops guilty for murder of Faisalabad lawyer
Web Desk
01:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
SUKKUR – The inquiry report finds two senior police officers responsible for the death of a lawyer belonging to Faisalabad.

Earlier in the months of August, Lawyer Ijaz Arayan was murdered in a private detention center and later his body was thrown into the Bhong area of Sadiqabad.

DIG Naeem Shaikh reported to IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mahar and named SSP Sukkur Irfan Samon and DSP Masood Rasool Mahar as guilty. Shaikh also recommended strict legal and departmental action against them.

The Sindh police served a show-cause notice on SSP Samon and recommended sending references against them to Sindh Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) and the federal government’s Establishment Division.

The inquiry report states that the advocate from Faisalabad had a dispute with his stepmother in Faisalabad and subsequently shifted to Sukkur.

Ijaz became friends with an influential who had a close relationship with SSP Irfan Samon and other police officials. Using the contacts, the influential person makes a fake case of jewellery theft against the Ijaz at Police Station Panu Aqil to force him for settling the property dispute.

SSP along with the team detained the lawyer at a private torture cell in Panu Aqil. The police inquiry found that the lawyer died of torture in the private cell. The officers then dumped his body at Bhong, Sadiqabad.

