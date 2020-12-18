CAA refused AAIB report on Havelian plane crash as ‘based on assumptions’

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday refused the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board’s (AAIB) report on the 2016 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash near Havelian.

In a report submitted to the Sindh High Court, the authority questioned the credibility of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board’s saying “AAIB report seems to be based on lots of assumptions.”.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case pertaining to the PIA plane crash near Havelian.

PIA Havelian plane crash report finds ‘PIA ... 10:20 AM | 20 Nov, 2020 KARACHI – The final investigation report of Havelian plane crash found pilot not responsible as the plane crashed ...

Replying to the AAIB report, the CAA’s Director stated that the findings of the inquiry report had been finalized without evaluation of the international civil aviation safety oversight system in general and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) airworthiness surveillance mechanism and system in particular.

The remarks in the report reflect a lack of understanding and experience on the part of the investigation team regarding the functioning of PCAA as a regulator.

The chief technical officer of PIA also filed comments on the report.

Meanwhile, the court displeased over the matter. “You can at least compile it in a file,” reprimanded the judge, stressing that parties should follow the court’s convention while submitting the documents. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said in remarks.

The court then adjourned the hearing until January 18.