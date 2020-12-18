CAA refused AAIB report on Havelian plane crash as ‘based on assumptions’
Web Desk
01:15 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
CAA refused AAIB report on Havelian plane crash as ‘based on assumptions’
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday refused the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board’s (AAIB) report on the 2016 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash near Havelian.

In a report submitted to the Sindh High Court, the authority questioned the credibility of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board’s saying “AAIB report seems to be based on lots of assumptions.”.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case pertaining to the PIA plane crash near Havelian.

PIA Havelian plane crash report finds ‘PIA ... 10:20 AM | 20 Nov, 2020

KARACHI – The final investigation report of Havelian plane crash found pilot not responsible as the plane crashed ...

Replying to the AAIB report, the CAA’s Director stated that the findings of the inquiry report had been finalized without evaluation of the international civil aviation safety oversight system in general and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) airworthiness surveillance mechanism and system in particular.

The remarks in the report reflect a lack of understanding and experience on the part of the investigation team regarding the functioning of PCAA as a regulator.

The chief technical officer of PIA also filed comments on the report.

Meanwhile, the court displeased over the matter. “You can at least compile it in a file,” reprimanded the judge, stressing that parties should follow the court’s convention while submitting the documents. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said in remarks.

The court then adjourned the hearing until January 18.

Junaid Jamshed dies in PIA plane crash near ... 05:55 PM | 7 Dec, 2016

ISLAMABAD - Renowned preacher Junaid Jamshed died in a plane crash near Havelian city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on ...

More From This Category
PIA concerned over Virgin Atlantic flights to and ...
02:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Babra Sharif moves Lahore court against ...
02:05 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Blast reported in Quetta's Essa Nagri area 
12:21 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Karachi cop turns out to be MQM London’s hitman
12:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
How many Pakistanis willing to administer ...
10:51 AM | 18 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Army pays homage to Lance Naik Muhammad ...
09:30 AM | 18 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Babra Sharif moves Lahore court against ‘problematic’ tenant
02:05 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr