Pak Suzuki in affiliation with Bank of Punjab offers lucrative deals for customers
Share
If you’re not familiar with the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology then this article will be very useful for you. AGS technology is the epitome of convenience in a car, it gives the user the power of choice by being able to shift the transmission whenever they feel convenient.
The technology in essence is a manual transmission with the functions of auto transmission. Here’s how; it uses a shift control actuator which is operated by the transmission ECU for automatic clutch operation and shifting between gears. This action is what makes AGS seamlessly comfortable in comparison to manual drive but it doesn’t completely disregard it.
AGS technology was introduced in Pakistan by Pak Suzuki. The first car to bear this transmission was Suzuki Cultus but with time they launched this feature in Suzuki WagonR and the all-new Alto 660cc. After the prominent dual-mode feature, this technology has another star feature, fuel efficiency. Because the gear ratio change is achieved at an optimal shift point, it gives better mileage than manual transmissions. On the plus side, it is also low maintenance.
Suzuki also offers great financing deals in collaboration with Bank of Punjab. Purchase any Suzuki vehicle before the end of 2020, you can save a big amount of up to PKR 223,955 by giving free registration, free one-year maintenance, special mark-up and insurance rates. Be sure to choose wisely before time runs out!
The financing offer is valid on WagonR, Alto 660cc, Ravi & Bolan.
Book Now: bit.ly/2L2nOVn
- realme offers 7i at Rs 39,999, smart audio realme Buds Wireless Pro ...03:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- PIA concerned over Virgin Atlantic flights to and from Pakistan02:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Two IBA students bag top spots at an international entrepreneurial ...02:48 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan lose first T20 to New Zealand02:37 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Sarsabz salutes farmers on second Kissan Day02:19 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Parveen Rizvi aka Sangeeta contracts coronavirus10:25 AM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Mere Paas Tum Ho wins big at LAS 2020 – Check out all Television ...09:55 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Hasnain Lehri and late Zara Abid declared best models at Lux Style ...09:40 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020