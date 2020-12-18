Babra Sharif takes nonpaying tenant to Lahore court
LAHORE – Veteran Pakistani actress Babra Sharif has approached the civil court against her tenant who refused to pay rent.
The 66-year-old Mukhra actress approached the court through her lawyer as the tenant of her house, located at M.M Alam Gulberg Lahore, refused to pay the rent. The rent of the house is Rs500,000 per month.
Sharif said, in her petition, the tenant also refused to vacate the premises other than not paying the rent.
Earlier, she received the rent but the tenant has refused to pay further. The applicant pleaded to the court to issue orders for paying her all the outstanding amount.
The judge after hearing the arguments of both parties adjourned the hearing till December 22, 2020.
