Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger jailed for 10 years in Iran
Share
Angeline Jolie's lookalike Sahar Tabar, an Instagram star from Iran, has been jailed for 10 years after she was arrested over her social media posts.
The Guardian reported that she was charged with ‘corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic Republic’.
Tabar whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand rose to fame from pictures in which she resembled characters played by Jolie. She used makeup and heavy editing for clicking photographs of herself as a zombie.
The 19-year-old called on the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Jolie to campaign for her: “The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.”
Charged for blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption, she is hoping for a pardon since she was underage when the offence was committed.
Her medical history reported also suggests that Sahar has ‘a mental illness’ alongside a history of visits to psychiatric hospitals.
This Pakistani makeup artist recreates Angelina ... 03:13 PM | 9 Oct, 2019
Pakistani makeup artist and stylist Shoiab Khan recreated Angelina Jolie's Maleficent look and it is absolute ...
- 'Clean chit' to Babar Azam as Hamiza unable to provide concrete ...10:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan to be first in 'immunoglobulin therapy research' to treat ...09:44 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan hikes prices of petroleum products for 15 days09:26 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
-
- realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone, realme 7i in ...08:56 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Sunny Leone, Emraan Hashmi respond to '20-year-old son'05:23 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
-
- Sharmila Farooqi posts '10 year challenge' photo with husband02:53 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020