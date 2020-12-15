Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger jailed for 10 years in Iran

Angeline Jolie's lookalike Sahar Tabar, an Instagram star from Iran, has been jailed for 10 years after she was arrested over her social media posts.

The Guardian reported that she was charged with ‘corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic Republic’.

Tabar whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand rose to fame from pictures in which she resembled characters played by Jolie. She used makeup and heavy editing for clicking photographs of herself as a zombie.

The 19-year-old called on the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Jolie to campaign for her: “The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.”

Charged for blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption, she is hoping for a pardon since she was underage when the offence was committed.

Her medical history reported also suggests that Sahar has ‘a mental illness’ alongside a history of visits to psychiatric hospitals.