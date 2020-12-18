Tecno claims one of the most selling brand in 2020

With the advent of technology, smartphones are deemed to be one of the most useful inventions of the century. Everything is done on smartphones, be it email, calls, messaging, booking tickets, or finding a good place to eat. In Pakistan, we can see many Chinese smartphone brands have come forward to provide just that. TECNO, the globally renowned smartphone brand has been climbing the success ladder with great progression in a very short time. The brand has established a massive customer base in Pakistan by providing the best quality products at a reasonable price range.

By selling thousands of units in a short time, TECNO has become the second most sold smartphone brand in Pakistan for the third quarter of 2020. According to the IDC’s “Handsets Summary Pakistan Q3 2020” TECNO secured the second position in sales by selling 16.5% units of the total Smartphone Brand Share in Pakistan. The brand started the year with the celebration of the successful launch of Camon 12 with the cricket superstars. The phone sold thousands of units in a very short period, bring great business for the brand.

TECNO flagship Camon series has been the most sold this year. Providing the user with premium quality and high-end features TECNO has made great success in the market. The night photography king, Camon 15 was the first-ever smartphone launch to be premiered on the top new channel. It received an overwhelming response from the customers with 3.4 Million USD sale orders within just two hours of its launch. According to the sales record, around 1000 million users have switched to Camon 15 Pro equipped with 48 Megapixel Rear-camera and 32 Megapixel Selfie Pop-up camera this year.

Camon series has been a source of great success for TECNO. The brand launched Camon 16 Premier which was an exclusive model for TECNO fans with only 200 units. The phone was called the ‘Photography King’ for its six-core function TAIVOS camera technology. The phone won multiple international awards and competitions for its camera technology and was sold out in no time. The flagship Camon 16 came after the premier version with great specifications and sold more than 2000 units on the day of its launch.

The ‘Hero Phone’ Spark 6 came to the market with a blast. It sold 10,000 units in only 3 days of its launch. The phone was accompanied by a short action film “Real Hero” and amazing features that became the reason for a great hype in the market. Another success was the partnership with Muller & Phipps (M&P) earlier this year as TECNO distributors. Together they marked ONE BILLION SALES in November. The 100 Million Discount offers by TECNO was a great step to double the fan’s EID celebrations.

Taking everything into account, 2020 can be said as TECNO year with it being one of the most selling brands, especially in Pakistan. The brand winded up the year with the Camon 16 campaign with the amazing Mehwish Hayat. With millions of units sold, 1 billion sales with M&P in November, and the exclusive Daraz. pk sales, TECNO has become one of the best-selling smartphones in Pakistan. With these amazing sale records and devices coming out back to back TECNO is expected to bring remarkable products in the coming 2021.