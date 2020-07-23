Dawlance donates more appliances to Indus Hospital to fight against COVID

KARACHI - In light of number of cases during the Covid-19 pan¬demic, the province of Sindh is witnessing a shortage of high dependency medically equipped units.

Continuing with its initiative to provide free of cost appliances to major hospitals all over Pakistan, Dawlance has donated yet another batch of its high quality appliances to The Indus Hospital (TIH) who have collaborated with Karachi Relief Trust to support in establishing HDU’s.

The appliances being donated includes; Refrigerators, Split Air-Conditioners, Water-Dispensers, etc. which will better equip the paramedics in fight against the COVID-19. Apart from appliances, Dawlance has produced and donated Incubation-Chambers to various hospitals across Pakistan to protect the doctors and paramedics from the virus.

These appliances will help TIH and Karachi relief trust to win the battle against the virus. These are dire circumstances, where the weak healthcare infrastructure of Pakistan needs all possible assistance from the resourceful corporate sector to respond more strongly against Covid-19. Therefore, Dawlance is committed to contribute generously to save precious lives in Pakistan.

The Director of TIH thanked Dawlance for this valuable support and stated that: “Dawlance is providing us great help, while Indus Hospital has created an additional 48 bed facility, with portable and modular HDU units, in collaboration with the Karachi Relief Trust. These Modular Units are built to ensure high quality healthcare for patients who require invasive life-support, with complete medical and nursing care for complex treatment. As our doctors are putting their own lives at stake to save lives, this gesture from Dawlance reflects the humanitarian spirit of the brand that cares deeply about the communities."

The Director Sales & Marketing at Dawlance - Syed Hasan Jameel stated, “The COVID-19 is an unprecedented global challenge. It is our responsibility as the leading brand in Pakistan, to take tangible measures to reduce the suffering of the common man, by enriching the healthcare institutions like TIH, that are providing free of cost, high quality healthcare to the most deserving and vulnerable segments. We are also engaging with public and creating awareness at all levels to ensure that the people take all necessary precautions to minimize the spread of the pandemic.”

As a consumer-focused brand - Dawlance has evolve for more than 4 decades now which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the 3rd largest home appliance manufacturer in Europe – Arcelik, Turkey. Dawlance will continue to support the most credible institutions and initiatives. It is also inspiring other corporate enterprises to contribute generously for developing the infrastructure for public-health and safety to ensure a better quality-of-life for the citizens.

It has an elaborate policy for social-development, promising healthcare, education, awareness and environmental protection on a large-scale.