Huawei launches Y9s in Pakistan: Check Price, Specs & Sale Offers

LAHORE – Huawei Y9s , which is equipped with a 6.59-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels at a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch (ppi), was launched at a huge media gathering in the provincial capital on Wednesday night.

Y9s is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor and 6GB of RAM. It runs Android Pie and is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

Cameras

For photos and videos, the Huawei Y9s houses triple AI rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a second 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.2 aperture.

Internal Storage & Sims Capacity

The Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1.1 based on Android Pie and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Huawei Y9s is a dual-SIM smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

Pre-order Info

Pre-orders for the smartphone will begin from 30 November and go till 06 December 2019.

Price

Huawei Y9s is priced in Pakistan at Rs42,999 for the both Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal colours.

Mr Scott Huang, Huawei’s Country Manager, while addressing the launching ceremony of the Y9s, shed the light on the stellar performance of Huawei in Q3 2019.

He said, “In Q3 2019, we clinched a market share of 18.6%, securing our position as the second-biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world. Despite all the odds, our global smartphone shipments in 2019 have already crossed the 200 million mark by 22 October – a feat that we achieved 64 days earlier than in 2018.”

“The HUAWEI Y Series is a global consumer favourite – selling more than 200 million units globally over the last few years. Today, we are introducing a new member to the HUAWEI Y Series family, the HUAWEI Y9s . I am sure that upon the continuous love of our consumers for HUAWEI Y Series in Pakistan, it will be another top pick by them!”.

The celebration concluded with dinner and an exclusive session with Mr Scott where he addressed the media about Huawei’s future projects, its vision and current plans for the Pakistani market.