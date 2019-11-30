MimAR wins national entrepreneurs contest at Uber Pitch 2019

KARACHI - Uber Pitch 2019, a nationwide competition to enable budding entrepreneurs, has come to a close for the year with the announcement of MimAR as the national winner. The winning startup MimAR was chosen from a large pool of contestants across Pakistan.

Five startups came out on top for the in-car finale to pitch their ideas to industry leaders Saad Naveed Pall, GM Uber, Yusuf Hussain, CEO Ignite and Misbah Naqvi, Managing Partner i2i Ventures. The panel of judges met each startup in-car and rated them on their journey.

Speaking at the competition’s conclusion, Saad Naveed Pall said, “It has been truly inspiring to see the brilliant startups that came forward in Uber Pitch 2019, just as they do every year. Uber is committed to building a startup culture that not only supports but also empowers digital startups to get on the road to opportunity and move their ideas forward.”

The application process began for digital startups from all over Pakistan in August 2019. The launch event was attended by Uber’s management, thought leaders from various industries and entrepreneurs from a wide cross-section of society in Karachi. The Uber Pitch contest, powered by Ignite in collaboration with the National Incubation Centers (NICs) and COLABS in Lahore, aims to give young entrepreneurs an opportunity to be guided by experienced trainers.

The top 150 startups out of the 600+ total entries were given the chance to polish their skills through sessions with trainers and mentors from the School of Leadership and Uber. 16 made it to the qualifier out of which 5 went on to the in-car pitch. Upon learning ways to pitch, these startups went on to compete against other startups from their respective cities in the Qualifier round, to come out on top for the in-car Finale.

The winning startup of Uber Pitch 2019, MimAR works with mixed medium technology in the real estate space to offer a wide range of graphic and visualization services. The winner, in addition to being given a platform to showcase their ideas and connect with the business community, was awarded a cash prize and trophy.

The competition can be followed on YouTube and other social media platforms. Three episodes have been released covering the story from Pitch Camps to Qualifiers, and finally the in-car pitch.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwBChriXXyU

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uberpk/videos/479679492672623/?t=5

Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/status/1200382110256836613

