OPPO’s 1 Hour Flash Fix with Asim Azhar – An After Sales Service Experience

LAHORE - The smartphone brand OPPO has become an industry leader in providing excellence in technology as well as services to its users. OPPO recently ran a Facebook UGC campaign, announcing that the winners would get to experience and enjoy OPPO’s excellent after-sales services, such as the 1 Hour Flash Fix, at the OPPO Service Centre.

Not only that, they would get a chance to be served by none other than Asim Azhar! True to its word, OPPO took two contest winners to its Service Centre for a premium experience.

One of OPPO’s most standout services is the way they cater to their customers’ after-sales needs. No matter what your smartphone-related concern, the trained and skilled staff at OPPO’s Service Centres is readily available to help you out.

The experience kick-started with following the COVID-19 SOPs by using sanitiser and giving the visitors masks. All professional protocols of quality service were observed, including an organized procedure via token numbers to get your concerns addressed. The customers, upon meeting with the Service Centre representative, Asim Azhar for the day, we're asked to share the issues and concerns they had regarding their OPPO smartphone.

They were then requested to sign a permission document authorizing the trained OPPO personnel to repair their device, giving them the 1 Hour Flash Fix experience, that would have their phone inspected, repaired, and serviced within an hour. Not only would their phones be repaired by OPPO’s skilled and highly trained lab engineers, but they were also provided with additional services such as software updates and headset cleaning, absolutely free of charge!

With the super-efficient 1 Hour Flash Fix, the contest winners were able to get their phones back in their hands in just 45 minutes and were requested to run a functional test in order to ensure that their issues had been resolved.

To try out OPPO’s top-notch customer service, renowned Tech Bloggers visited OPPO Service Centres in major cities to have their phone repair needs catered to. All were thoroughly impressed and vouched for OPPO’s customer service and quality assurance, asking their followers to experience OPPO’s customer service themselves and share their experiences as well. One Tech Blogger remarked, “I was very impressed by the quality of the services offered at the OPPO Service Centre, and the friendly conduct of the staff present. This is an integral part of the consumer journey, and it was reassuring that I felt that I could trust them with my device”. Another Tech Blogger was all praise as well in saying, “OPPO Service Centre exceeded expectations in terms of the calibre of technical execution, and especially the consumer experience. No service charges and the 1 Hour Flash Fix is something you don’t find in other service centres.”

The experience at its Service Centres cemented OPPO’s status as a service provider that ensures no compromise is ever made on the quality and diligence of customer service. An industry giant, with 12 Service Centers and 3 Service Points, OPPO is making its mark by staying true to its vision of providing outstanding services and superior end-to-end customer experience. Furthermore, as part of the celebrations of OPPO’s O Fans Festival, OPPO customers are being offered a 10% discount on Screen Replacement and Mainboard Maintenance from 2nd December to 31st December 2020. To celebrate the end of the year, the brand will also be giving fans a discount of Rs.2000 on Enco W11 earphones on the purchase of OPPO F17 Pro.

For help and support regarding OPPO’s devices and services e-mail at support.pk@oppo.com.