Pakistani students shine at international Teknofest

Two Pakistani students, Asma Fatima and Anaya Khan, secured first position at the world-renowned Teknofest competition held in Northern Cyprus, impressing judges and participants with their groundbreaking invention — a device designed to detect human emotions.

The prestigious technology, aerospace, and engineering festival saw participation from around 50,000 students across 22 countries, making the girls’ achievement even more remarkable. According to sources, their project was judged the best overall entry by the competition jury.

Representing Pak-Turk Maarif International School & Colleges, Lahore, Asma and Anaya’s innovation received widespread praise.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan awarded them with a trophy, a shield, and a special cash prize of 60,000 Turkish lira, applauding their creativity and potential. President of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, also congratulated the students for making Pakistan proud.

Speaking after the event, the students credited their teachers’ guidance and the support of their school for their success. “We are proud to raise Pakistan’s name and flag high on the international stage. We will continue to work hard and achieve even more for our country,” they said with determination.

This achievement is being hailed as a moment of national pride and a beacon of inspiration for young innovators across Pakistan.