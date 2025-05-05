COAS Munir, Iranian FM discuss regional security and bilateral cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, where the two leaders held a constructive dialogue on the evolving geo-strategic landscape and mutual security concerns, said ISPR.

The meeting focused on enhancing coordination on border security, with both sides reviewing the Pakistan-Iran border mechanism as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

General Asim Munir reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Iran, highlighting the shared history, culture, and religious values that bind the two neighbouring nations.

Both parties expressed commitment to continued engagement and collaboration for peace, stability, and positive developments in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability, acknowledging Islamabad’s proactive role in fostering cooperation across shared fronts.