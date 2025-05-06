Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 5 May 2025 – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal update

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee experienced slight fluctuations against several foreign currencies on Tuesday as forex market adjusted to new trends. While most exchange rates remained relatively stable, there were minor adjustments in buying and selling prices for key currencies, including US Dollar, British Pound, Australian Dollar, and Gulf currencies.

As per current rates in Pakistani open market, US Dollar is now being bought at 281.25 and sold at 282.95, marking marginal increase.

UK Pound Sterling saw minor decrease in both buying and selling rates, now standing at Rs374.00 and Rs377.50, compared to the earlier Rs374.40 and Rs377.90.

UAE Dirham saw slight rise in its selling rate, now priced at Rs77.30, up from Rs77.20, while the buying rate remained unchanged at Rs76.55. Similarly, the Qatari Riyal and Saudi Riyal maintained their previous values.