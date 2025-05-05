Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 May 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price in Karachi and Lahore

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices remained stable on Monday, amid volatile market. The rate of 24-karat gold stood unchanged at Rs342,200 per tola, while 10 grams of 24-karat gold continued to trade at Rs293,381.

Prices were consistent across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar, where the yellow metal was being sold at the same rates.

Today Gold Price

Gold Type New Price Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs342,200 — 24K Gold (Per 10g) Rs293,381 —

Gold Rates in Karachi

Karachi: Rs342,200

Lahore: Rs342,200

Islamabad: Rs342,200

Multan: Rs342,200

Peshawar: Rs342,200

This stability follows a series of fluctuations in recent weeks, driven largely by changes in the international bullion market. On Monday, the global price of gold saw minimal movement, allowing domestic rates to hold steady.

Analysts say the pause in price swings reflects a wait-and-see approach by investors, who are closely watching economic indicators such as inflation data, interest rate decisions, and currency trends worldwide.

“Gold prices have stabilized for now, but uncertainty in global markets means we could see renewed movement at any time,” said a local market expert. “For now, buyers and sellers are taking a cautious approach.”