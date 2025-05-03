Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 May 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price in Lahore, and Karachi

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed notable drop, and price of 24-karat gold hovered to Rs344,500 while the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,114, now priced at Rs295,353.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs344,500 ▼ Rs1,300 24K Gold (Per 10g) Rs295,353 ▼ Rs1,114

Experts attribute dip in prices to ongoing fluctuations in the international bullion market and persistent volatility in currency exchange rates. Key global factors—such as changes in interest rates, inflationary pressures, and investor concerns over a potential recession—continue to influence gold trends.

Despite the drop, gold maintains its status as a trusted investment option, particularly in times of financial uncertainty. Many investors continue to see it as a hedge against economic instability.