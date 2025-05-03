Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Rupee 3 May 2025

8:58 am | May 3, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed performance in interbank and open markets. While local currency gained slightly against some regional and global currencies, it showed weakness against others amid ongoing economic uncertainties and global financial trends.

On May 3, US Dollar was being bought at 281.25 and sold at 282.95, reflecting minor fluctuations in the PKR-USD exchange rate. Euro stood at Rs319.05 for buying and Rs321.80 for selling, while UK Pound traded at Rs374.40 and Rs377.90 respectively.

Saudi Riyal was available at Rs75.00 for buying and Rs75.55 for selling, and the UAE Dirham was Rs76.55 and Rs77.20. Kuwaiti Dinar remained the highest-valued currency, fetching Rs908.30 for buying and Rs917.80 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.25 282.95
Euro EUR 319.05 321.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374.40 377.90
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.20
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.00 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 181.50 183.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.50 753.50
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.60 207.00
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.71 43.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.90 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.96 2.01
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.30 917.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.51 65.11
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.68 166.68
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.74 27.04
Omani Riyal OMR 729.25 737.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.50 218.50
Swedish Krona SEK 28.90 29.08
Swiss Franc CHF 338.68 341.48
Thai Baht THB 8.26 8.41
