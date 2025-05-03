Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Rupee 3 May 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed performance in interbank and open markets. While local currency gained slightly against some regional and global currencies, it showed weakness against others amid ongoing economic uncertainties and global financial trends.

On May 3, US Dollar was being bought at 281.25 and sold at 282.95, reflecting minor fluctuations in the PKR-USD exchange rate. Euro stood at Rs319.05 for buying and Rs321.80 for selling, while UK Pound traded at Rs374.40 and Rs377.90 respectively.

Saudi Riyal was available at Rs75.00 for buying and Rs75.55 for selling, and the UAE Dirham was Rs76.55 and Rs77.20. Kuwaiti Dinar remained the highest-valued currency, fetching Rs908.30 for buying and Rs917.80 for selling.