750 Prize Bond: Update on May 2025 Draw – Date and Winners Details here

KARACHI – Big Prizes await in Upcoming Rs 1500 Prize Bond Draw, as there is a chance of winning bumper prize of Rs30lac.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw 2025

The draw for Rs 1500 Prize Bond will be held on May 15, 2025, Thursday at the National Savings Centre in Karachi, offering a chance for lucky holders to win substantial prizes.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Amount Number of Winners First Prize Rs 3 million 1 winner Second Prize Rs 1 million 3 winners Third Prize Rs 18,500 1,600 winners

Rs 1500 Prize Bond continues to be preferred investment choice for many Pakistanis, offering both security and the possibility of life-changing rewards. The upcoming draw promises to be an exciting event, with the following prizes up.

Winners can claim their prizes at designated National Savings branches or authorized bank locations across the country.

Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in several denominations, including Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 750, Rs 1500, Rs 3000, Rs 7500, Rs 15000, and Rs 40000, catering to a wide range of investment preferences.

Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw February 2025

The previous balloting was held in February 2025, and the top prize goes to 402432.

First Prize Winner: Bond number 402432

Second Prize Winners: Bond numbers 543452, 764165, and 814653

As anticipation builds for May draw, Prize Bond holders are hopeful that their numbers could bring them a big win. For more information on the Rs 1500 Prize Bond draws, you can visit Daily Pakistan pages on May 15.