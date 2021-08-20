Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Medical examination of female TikToker confirms assault
LAHORE – A medical examination of female TikToker, who was attacked and molested by a charged mob at Minar-e-Pakistan, has confirmed that she has suffered injuries during the assault.
Reports in local media quoting cops said the victim was taken to Nawaz Sharif Hospital for medical examination in which torture marks were found on her body.
On Thursday, around 35 suspects were detained for attacking and harassing the woman on Independence Day.
Later, police released some of the men while 20 accused are handed over to Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) as law enforcers are waiting for a NADRA report to confirm all details.
Police also added that the accused will be identified from the victim after the NADRA report. Cops will also check the mobile phone locations of all the suspects to determine if they were at the Greater Iqbal Park at the time of the gruesome incident.
Video of mob harassing another woman in Lahore ... 12:28 AM | 20 Aug, 2021
A video of another woman being harassed by an uncontrolled mob at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day has surfaced. It ...
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar formed a committee to probe the Parks and Horticulture Authority's (PHA) role in the incident.
He also urged Police to take action against culprits who harassed the girl, instructing police to bring the case to its logical conclusion at the earliest.
Punjab IGP Inam Ghani, during a meeting with the CM Buzdar, revealed that some of the 400 individuals who have been booked for harassing a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day have been arrested.
Furthermore, the Punjab additional inspector general of police formed another committee to investigate the responsibility and negligence of the police personnel.
At least 35 suspects held for harassing, ... 11:54 AM | 19 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital have apprehended at least 35 suspects, amid the operation, for ...
