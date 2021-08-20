After amusement parks and gyms, Taliban fighters spotted eating ice cream in Kabul
Web Desk
11:51 AM | 20 Aug, 2021
After amusement parks and gyms, Taliban fighters spotted eating ice cream in Kabul
KABUL – Taliban fighters, who gained control of most parts of Afghanistan after two long decades, found new ways to relax as they spotted enjoying the frozen desert.

Earlier, social media has been flooded with clips that showed the insurgents inside an amusement park enjoying rides while others hit the gym to gain physical strength and now several Taliban's can be seen posing with ice-cream cones.

The picture went viral after a TOLO news correspondent shared it on his Twitter handle which garnered a lot of attention in a short time. 

On Monday, clips from war rage country showed some of these Taliban members inside an amusement park. 

The clips captured Taliban fighters toting assault rifles in their hands can be seen enjoying merry-go-round horses.

Earlier, top Afghan cricket officials while speaking with an international news agency from Kabul confirmed that the ODI series against Pakistan will go as per schedule in Sri Lanka as the Taliban love cricket and they are supporting their team.

