ICC World Cup 2023 – Schedule, Squads, and matches

All eyes are on ICC World Cup 2023 schedule as the international event is touted to be the most-awaited gala of the ongoing year.
The cricket’s top body is yet to announce, but here’s the tentative ICC World Cup 2023 schedule finalised by ICC. The first game of the event is slated to be held between England and New Zealand on October 5.
The high-voltage Pakistan vs India clash will take place on October 15, with fans looking at International Cricket Council to reveal all details of the event.
Date Matches
|October 5
|England vs New Zealand
|October 6
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|October 7
|England vs New Zealand
|October 8
|India vs Australia
|October 9
|A2 vs A3
|October 10
|India vs England
|October 11
|Australia vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs A2
|October 12
|Afghanistan vs New Zealand
|October 13
|Pakistan vs A3
|October 14
|A1 vs A2, New Zealand vs A1
|October 15
|India vs Pakistan
|October 16
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|October 17
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|October 18
|Australia vs B2
|October 19
|Afghanistan vs A3
|October 20
|England vs Bangladesh
|October 21
|India vs Australia, Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|October 22
|New Zealand vs A3
|October 23
|India vs New Zealand
|October 25
|A1 vs A3
|October 26
|Afghanistan vs A2
|October 27
|Bangladesh vs A2
|October 28
|India vs A1, Australia vs New Zealand
|October 29
|England vs Pakistan
|October 30
|Australia vs A3
|October 31
|England vs A1
|November 1
|India vs A2
|November 2
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|November 3
|Australia vs A2
|November 4
|India vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh vs A3
|November 5
|England vs A3, Australia vs Pakistan
|November 7
|England vs A2
|November 8
|India vs A3
|November 9
|Afghanistan vs A1
|November 10
|Bangladesh vs A1
|November 11
|India vs Pakistan, England vs Afghanistan
|November 13
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|November 15
|Semi-final 1 (1st vs 4th)
|November 16
|Semi-final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
|November 19
|Final
Pakistan, India, New Zealand, England, Australia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are set to take part in the tournament. South Africa or Ireland will lock horns to secure seat.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, The Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, USA, UAE, will be playing the Qualifier for the remaining two spots.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
