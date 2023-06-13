ICC World Cup 2023 – Schedule, Squads, and matches

Search

Web Desk 09:49 AM | 13 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

All eyes are on ICC World Cup 2023 schedule as the international event is touted to be the most-awaited gala of the ongoing year.

The cricket’s top body is yet to announce, but here’s the tentative ICC World Cup 2023 schedule finalised by ICC. The first game of the event is slated to be held between England and New Zealand on October 5.

The high-voltage Pakistan vs India clash will take place on October 15, with fans looking at International Cricket Council to reveal all details of the event.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule

Date                                                                         Matches

October 5             England vs New Zealand
October 6             Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
October 7             England vs New Zealand
October 8           India vs Australia
October 9            A2 vs A3
October 10           India vs England
October 11           Australia vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs A2
October 12           Afghanistan vs New Zealand
October 13          Pakistan vs A3
October 14           A1 vs A2, New Zealand vs A1
October 15          India vs Pakistan
October 16         Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
October 17           New Zealand vs Pakistan
October 18         Australia vs B2
October 19           Afghanistan vs A3
October 20        England vs Bangladesh
October 21          India vs Australia, Afghanistan vs Pakistan
October 22          New Zealand vs A3
October 23           India vs New Zealand
October 25           A1 vs A3
October 26           Afghanistan vs A2
October 27         Bangladesh vs A2
October 28          India vs A1, Australia vs New Zealand
October 29           England vs Pakistan
October 30          Australia vs A3
October 31           England vs A1
November 1       India vs A2
November 2      Bangladesh vs Pakistan
November 3       Australia vs A2
November 4        India vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh vs A3
November 5        England vs A3, Australia vs Pakistan
November 7        England vs A2
November 8      India vs A3
November 9    Afghanistan vs A1
November 10     Bangladesh vs A1
November 11    India vs Pakistan, England vs Afghanistan
November 13     Bangladesh vs New Zealand
November 15     Semi-final 1 (1st vs 4th)
November 16     Semi-final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
November 19     Final

ICC World Cup 2023 Squads

Pakistan, India, New Zealand, England, Australia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are set to take part in the tournament. South Africa or Ireland will lock horns to secure seat.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, The Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, USA, UAE, will be playing the Qualifier for the remaining two spots.

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

