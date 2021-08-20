Watch: Shahid Afridi returns home to rapturous welcome after maiden KPL title
KARACHI – Pakistani star cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi was accorded a rousing welcome at home after he returned with the maiden title of Kashmir Premier League.
The 44-year-old has been spotted enjoying quality time with family as he took to his Instagram where he shared a video clip that features a fully decorated garden area while the floor is covered with rose petals. The wife of the Pakistani all-rounder decided to surprise him by setting up a grand celebration.
“Feels great to be back home. Thanks, begum for the lovely welcome”, Afridi captioned the post while expressing gratitude to the lovely wife.
In the clip, the family celebrates the return of the man of the house who led the Rawalakot Hawks to their maiden victory in the professional Twenty20 league.
Afridi can be seen standing with his daughters, while the youngest one spotted sitting on his father’s arm. A table laden with decoration can also be seen in front of the former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team.
Earlier, Afridi-led Rawalakot defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs in an epic final of the Kashmir Premier League.
