KPL 2021 Final: Rawalakot Hawks beat Muzaffarabad Tigers to clinch maiden title
MUZAFFARABAD – Shahid Afridi led Rawalakot Hawks Tuesday restrict Muzaffarabad Tigers to 162-9 and clinched the victory in the inaugural season of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).
Rawalakot Hawks, who batted first, piled up 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the 20 overs. Kashif Ali batted well for the Rawlakot and scored 54 runs with the help of five fours and three towering sixes. Bismillah Khan and Sahibzada Farhan also contributed 30 and 28 runs respectively.
Star player and Hawks Captain Shahid Afridi also bowled well and claimed two wickets by giving away 32 runs.
On the other side, Usama Mir emerged as the best bowler for the Muzaffarabad Tigers as he grabbed two wickets by giving away 25 runs in his four overs.
Muhammad Hafeez chipped in with two wickets while Muhammad Wasim and Arshad Iqbal got one wicket each.
Chasing a target of 170 runs, Tigers managed to reach 162 for the loss on nine wickets. Zeeshan Ashraf scored 46 runs while Muhammad Hafeez (29), Muhammad Wasim (22) and Sohail Tanvir (21) also batted well for Tigers.
Individual Awards
Best Batsman: Zeeshan Ashraf
Best Bowler: Asif Afridi
Best Wicket-Keeper: Bismillah Khan
Best Fielder: Mohammad Wasim Jr
Best Kashmiri Player: Salman Irshad
Squads
Muzaffarabad Tigers
Muhammad Hafeez (c), Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohail Akhtar, Inzamam ul Haq, Anwar Ali, Sohail Tanveer, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Usama Mir, Usman Arshad, Arshad Iqbal
Rawalakot Hawks
Umair Amin, Bismillah Khan (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Kashif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Shahid Afridi (c), Imran Randhawa, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan, Muhammad Irfan Jr.
