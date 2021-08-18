Global Women Media delegation concludes Lahore visit
LAHORE – A delegation of the Global Women Media (GWM), which is in Lahore to attend the annual cultural exchange programme, has successfully completed their three-day visit.
During the visit, the Global Women Media (GWM) delegation attended the annual cultural exchange programme organized by the Government of Punjab at Governor House. PTI leader and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hosted the guests at Governor House.
Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has always been promoting Pakistan and serving the country through his means.
The annual cultural exchange program of the Government of Punjab conducted with the association of Global Women Media will also introduce the Punjabi culture into Sindh, parts of Pakistan besides across the globe.
The delegation discussed the objectives of Global Women Media for women empowerment to create a soft image of Pakistan through various cultural activities.
Meanwhile, the GWM delegation visited Walled City of Lahore Authority-WCLA, Lahore Fort, Garmhamam, Minar-e-Pakistan, Badshahi Mosque, Soorjan Street, Greater Iqbal Park, and Victoria School during the brief visit.
The delegation of Global Women Media was led by GWM founder and Chairperson Ms. Muneezay Moeen and its ambassador Hira Mani.
Sana Hashmi, Najia Mir, Afsheen Qureshi, Dua Mirza, Zunaira Ilyas, Turab Shah, Wajahat Khan, Riaz Malick, Maria Jadoon, and others were the members of the delegation.
