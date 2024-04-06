Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on maiden visit to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday left for Saudi Arabia in his maiden trip to any country since assuming premiership.

A day earlier, the Foreign Office confirmed the premier’s visit to the Kingdom from 6 to 8 April 2024. He will spend the last days of Ramadan in Mecca and Madina.

A delegation comprising Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence; Finance, Information and Economic Affairs will accompany the premier for Umrah and other meetings.

The Prime Minister is also expected to engage with top Saudi leaders including Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. Two sides will exchange views on regional and global developments.

PM will also renew his invitation to the Crown Prince to visit the South Asian nation.

During his visit, several development projects will be finalized, and bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, will continue between two countries. Kingdom is expected to invest $1 billion in the Reko Diq project.

PM to bear travel expenses during KSA visit

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Saudi Arabia and said the premier will use a commercial flight and he and his delegation will bear their travel expenses.