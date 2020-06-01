PM Imran gives greenlight for 12 new national parks in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave go-ahead for launch of “Protected Area Initiative”, which involves establishment of 12 national parks in Pakistan with the aim to preserve and protect wildlife and plantations.
This initiative is being taken under the umbrella of “Green Pakistan” program, according to the state broadcaster.
Talking to Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan in Islamabad, the Prime Minister directed that all the provinces be taken on-board for this initiative at the highest level such as Chief Ministers.
PM Imran Khan directs all provinces be taken on-board for establishment of twelve national parks across country@PakPMO @aminattock #CleangreenPakistanhttps://t.co/wSR1AQmTya pic.twitter.com/RQeWKfn8JS— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) June 1, 2020
He further emphasized that such initiatives provide employment opportunities in wake of COVID-19 pandemic while at the same time protect natural resources of the country.
PM Imran will launch the “Protected Area Initiative” soon after Ministry of Climate Change completes the process of stakeholders' consultation.
The meeting was in continuation of the “Green Stimulus” package approved by the Prime Minister recently in April, 2020 wherein 65,000 youth and daily wagers would be utilized for plantation across the country that are facing unemployment in wake of COVID-19.
- Waqar sees bilateral cricket between Pakistan, India resuming in next ...06:40 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Govt releases Rs583 billion for development projects06:38 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Sindh official facing NAB probe dies of heart attack05:39 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- PM Imran gives greenlight for 12 new national parks in Pakistan05:16 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- 12-year-old victim of PIA plane crash succumbs to her injuries04:34 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Humayun Saeed urges people to take necessary safety precautions as ...01:53 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Fashion roundup: Best dressed celebs on Instagram01:23 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Adnan Siddiqui express grief over demise of ...12:54 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020