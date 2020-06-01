PM Imran gives greenlight for 12 new national parks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave go-ahead for launch of “Protected Area Initiative”, which involves establishment of 12 national parks in Pakistan with the aim to preserve and protect wildlife and plantations.

This initiative is being taken under the umbrella of “Green Pakistan” program, according to the state broadcaster.

Talking to Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan in Islamabad, the Prime Minister directed that all the provinces be taken on-board for this initiative at the highest level such as Chief Ministers.

PM Imran Khan directs all provinces be taken on-board for establishment of twelve national parks across country

He further emphasized that such initiatives provide employment opportunities in wake of COVID-19 pandemic while at the same time protect natural resources of the country.

PM Imran will launch the “Protected Area Initiative” soon after Ministry of Climate Change completes the process of stakeholders' consultation.

The meeting was in continuation of the “Green Stimulus” package approved by the Prime Minister recently in April, 2020 wherein 65,000 youth and daily wagers would be utilized for plantation across the country that are facing unemployment in wake of COVID-19.