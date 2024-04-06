Search

Sports

Pakistani women cricketers Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima suffer injuries in road accident

Web Desk
10:42 AM | 6 Apr, 2024
Pakistani women cricketers Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima suffer injuries in road accident
Source: File Photo

Top Pakistani women cricketers Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi.

In an update, the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB said Bismah and Ghulam Fatima were involved in a minor car accident on Friday evening, and suffered minor injuries. The duo is currently under the care of the PCB medical team, it said.

Reports in local media suggest that Bismah and Fatima were taking a U-turn in car outside their hotel and hit the pavement.

PCB will conduct precautionary tests at a local hospital to ensure the player’s wellness.

The 32-year-old Bismah and Fatima are members of the Pakistan women's cricket team and are currently part of the training camp in preparation for the upcoming series against West Indies.

Former Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan retires from international cricket

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

