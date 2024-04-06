Pakistani forces gun down eight militants in D.I Khan operation

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces eliminated eight militants “actively involved in terrorist activities” in the country’s northwestern district, the Army’s media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said armef forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of insurgents.

Own troops and militants engaged in intense fire exchange during operation and eight terrorists were sent to hell.

The dead terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

ISPR said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation was carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.