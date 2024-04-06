Pakistani forces gun down eight militants in D.I Khan operation

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces eliminated eight militants “actively involved in terrorist activities” in the country’s northwestern district, the Army’s media wing said Saturday.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said armef forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of insurgents.
Own troops and militants engaged in intense fire exchange during operation and eight terrorists were sent to hell.
The dead terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.
ISPR said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.
Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation was carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
