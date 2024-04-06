Terror attack on KP police patrolling party leaves DSP, gunman dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT – Two people including deputy superintendent of police DSP and his gunman were martyred when militants attacked a patrolling party in Lakki Marwat on Friday.
Reports in local media said DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and his gunman were on patrolling when unidentified attackers sprayed bullets on police van, leaving two seriously injured.
The two were moved to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Norang where they succumbed to gun wounds.
لکی مروت : منجیوالہ چوک کے قریب رات کی تاریکی میں دہشت گردوں کی فائرنگ سے ڈی ایس پی لکی گل محمد خان اور گن مین کسنٹیبل نسیم گل شہادت کے عظیم مرتبے پر فائز ہو گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/MdG9uNkjPn— KP Police (@KP_Police1) April 6, 2024
Later, heavy contingent of police and forces rushed to the spot after the unwanted incident and cordoned off the area.
KP Police officials also launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits.
This is the fresh attack on law enforcers as KP and Balochistan continue to face militants attacks by TTP, IS and other splinter groups.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
