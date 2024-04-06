Fawad Chaudhry walks free from Adiala jail in land case

ISLAMABAD – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry walked free from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Friday night.

Fawad’s wife Hiba Chaudhry, shared a picture with husband who spent months in jail in a case filed by the anti-graft watchdog. Blessed to have you back my Better half, she wrote on X.

Blessed to have you back my Betterhalf 💜 pic.twitter.com/T0VpLltNss — Hiba Fawad Chaudhary (@HibaFawadPk) April 5, 2024

The development comes as the division bench of Islamabad High Court granted bail to Chaudhry on April 1 in a case concerning land in his hometown Jhelum.

Chaudhry’s lawyer Qaiser Imam appeared before the court and presented arguments.

Fawad Chaudhry was detained after being booked in several cases along with former party members in the aftermath of May 9 events.