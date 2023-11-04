Ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A senior politician and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested, his family said on Saturday.

Fawad’s brother said cops detained the former PTI leader from his residence in country’s federal capital.

The family members said they have no idea where the former information minister has been shifted to and about the case in which he has been arrested.

The wife of former Imran Khan’s close aide Hiba Chaudhry also took to social media. She said Fawad has been arrested and shifted to an unknown place.

Fawad Arrested and taken to unknown place. — Hiba Fawad Chaudhary (@HibaFawadPk) November 4, 2023

The outspoken politcian faced detention for second time. He was first detained earlier this year after he openly criticized the former government for plotting to detain Imran Khan.

More to follow...