Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie to be roped in to coach Pakistan cricket team

LAHORE – Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten and Aussie pacer Jason Gillespie will be appointed to coach team Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the decision to appoint former proteas and Australian cricketers for the coaches role for men's national side after detailed review.

Reports suggest that Kirsten will be appointed white-ball coach while Gillespie will be selected for red-ball coach.

The final announcement will be made after further consultations and completion of formalities in this regard.

Pakistan cricket team is gearing up for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to start on April 18. After this, Men in Green will play T20 World Cup in June this year.

Furthermore, PCB is looking for assistant coach for the national cricket team. Board invited applications through an advertisement posted on its website.

Applicants must have completed a Level 2 coaching course and have at least three years of coaching experience. Former cricketers who are interested can submit their applications by April 20.



