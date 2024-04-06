Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie to be roped in to coach Pakistan cricket team

LAHORE – Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten and Aussie pacer Jason Gillespie will be appointed to coach team Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the decision to appoint former proteas and Australian cricketers for the coaches role for men's national side after detailed review.
Reports suggest that Kirsten will be appointed white-ball coach while Gillespie will be selected for red-ball coach.
The final announcement will be made after further consultations and completion of formalities in this regard.
Pakistan cricket team is gearing up for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to start on April 18. After this, Men in Green will play T20 World Cup in June this year.
Furthermore, PCB is looking for assistant coach for the national cricket team. Board invited applications through an advertisement posted on its website.
Applicants must have completed a Level 2 coaching course and have at least three years of coaching experience. Former cricketers who are interested can submit their applications by April 20.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
