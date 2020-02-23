PSL5 — Match 7: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by one wicket
LAHORE – Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by one wicket in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.
Chasing 183, the United completed their most sensational one-wicket victory with just one ball remaining.
Qalander's Mohammad Hafeez failed to complete his maiden hundred in PSL and remained not out on 98.
He smashed seven sixes and hit as many fours during his 57-ball innings. Earlier, Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League – 2020.
Teams:
Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi (wk), Colin Munro, David Malan, Colin Ingram, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed
Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.
